Riverstown residence with astonishing views of Dundalk Bay goes on sale

A house in Riverstown has just come on the market that has the most amazing views of Dundalk Bay and beyond.

Cloch Mor is a Georgian style residence sitting on 2.485 acres of carefully manicured gardens.

This unique Georgian style single storey house would make a wonderful home.

The high ceilings, ornate coving and cornicing which are on show from the moment you walk into the grand entrance hall capture the style of a bygone era.

Traditional sash windows, aged wood flooring and spacious rooms are a welcome feature of this home.

The bespoke kitchen with quarry tiled flooring and Mourne Granite worktop give it a homely feel.

Four double bedrooms with two en-suite and a large bathroom, make this a fantastic family home.

‘Cloc Mor’, is perched wonderfully high above the surrounding countryside yet it nestles in beautifully under the watchful gaze of Slieve Foy above.

For more information contact Mallon Property or visit their website here



