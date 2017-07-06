LIVE REGISTER: Dundalk shows drop in Live Register in 2017

Live register figures just released, show a 13% drop in the number on the Live Register in Dundalk since June 2016.

4,830 people were recorded on the Live Register in Dundalk in June 2017, this is 723 less than the figure of 5,553 recorded in June 2016.

For Louth as a whole there has been a 15.4% drop in the number on the Live Register since June 2016. 10,699 people were recorded as being on the Live Register in Louth in June 2017, compared to 12,650 as recorded in the same period last year.

When compared with the State figures, Dundalk trials behind the national trend by almost 2%. The State figure of 268,726 on the Live Register in June 2017 represents a drop of 46,928 on June 2016 or 14.9%.

Looking at the Dundalk figures in more depth, there is a big difference in the numbers returning to work with regards to age.

Looking at the under 25 year old bracket, there has been a 22.6% decrease in the number on the Live Register in Dundalk since June 2016.

This is a larger decrease than the State figure of 19.7% for the under 25 year old group.

However, looking at the over 25 year old bracket, there is just an 11.2% decrease since June 2016 in Dundalk.

This is lower than the State decrease in the over 25 year old bracket which showed a 14.2% decrease since June 2016.