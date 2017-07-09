Accused of assaulting friend's mother

A man accused of seriously assaulting his friend's mother, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week so an updated medical report could be prepared.

Elvinas Juodisius (35) of Wood View, Pepperstown, Ardee was prosecuted for assault causing harm, arising out of the alleged incident at The Workshop, Heynestown on August 27th last.

Judge John Coughlan adjourned the case until September 13th after he noted the alleged victim has back pain radiating from her legs.