URGENT | Gardaí renew appeal for missing Louth teenager

Gardaí are renewing their appeal in relation to Natasha McNeill, 16 yrs who is missing from the Drogheda area since 28th June 2017. It is believed that Natasha may be in the company of a male.



Natasha is described as 5' 2" in height, slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right hand. When last seen she was wearing a salmon coloured top, grey and orange leggings and runners.



Speaking at Drogheda Garda station today, 6th July 2017 Superintendent Andew Watters said;



"Natasha is missing from Drogheda since 28th June 2017. I am appealing to anybody with any information in relation to her to please contact any Garda station where they will be treated in strictest confidence. In particular I am appealing to her friends in the Clonmel and Kilkenny areas that may have any information to contact An Garda Siochana.”