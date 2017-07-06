CENSUS 2016: Average age in Louth rose to 36.4 years

The third report on Census 2016 has been released today and it looks at the age profile of the country. It provides some interesting information on the Louth age profile.

The average age of Louth’s population in April 2016 was 36.4 years – this represents an increase of 1.2 years since 2011.

Those living in urban areas were on average 1.3 years younger than those in rural areas.

Nationally, the average age increased by 1.3 years to 37.4 years, while the average age in rural areas was 2.4 years higher than that in urban areas.

When looking at the different age groups, Louth, in common with the State overall, recorded declines in both the pre-school and young adults age groups, with the county’s percentage decline in both being higher than that seen at the national level.

Pre-school groups in Louth have decreased by 9% since 2011, 2% more than the State decrease of 7%.

The young adult age group has decreased by 8.5% in Louth since 2011, this is also 2% more than the State decrease of 6.5%.

Groups that saw increases include the secondary school age group, which rose 16.7% since 2011 – this is over double the State increase of 7.7%.

The age group that saw the biggest increase in Louth and the State since 2011 is the older age group (65 and over). It saw a 19.3% increase in Louth and a 19.1% increase in the State as a whole.

Age dependency is a measure of the extent to which the young (aged 0-14) and older (age 65 and over) populations are dependent on the population of working age people, defined as those aged 15 to 64 years.

The dependency rate in Louth was 55.0%, i.e. the number of young and older people together, were equal to 55.0% of the total number of working age people, compared to the national rate of 52.7%.