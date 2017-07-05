PHOTOS: Dunleer Country House on 8 acres goes on market

A five-bedroom country house in Philipstown, Dunleer that has just come on the market would make a fabulous family home.

Beaufort House is a three storey dwelling that sits on 8 acres, which includes landscaped grounds, 3 paddocks, sand arena, stable yard and barn.

A long sweeping gravel drive leads to the house, which is nestled to the rear of the land, offers seclusion with extensive countryside views.

Accommodation includes an ornate church floor tiled porch that leads into a marble floored hall.

A solid fuel stove in the sitting room with walnut flooring and a secret door to the kitchen.

A kitchen, dining and living area with an Aga four oven, oil fired range cooker.

With ample accomodation, this sale will generate a much interest.

The house has a guide price of €795,000. For more information go to

Gallagher Property Consultants website here