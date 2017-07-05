20 additional Special Needs Assistants for Louth

Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed confirmation from his colleague Minister for Education, Richard Bruton TD, that almost 20 additional Special Needs Assistant Posts have been announced for schools in Louth for the period September to December 2017, in order to meet the level of assessed demand.

O'Dowd said "Minister Bruton has confirmed to me this afternoon that SNA posts in county Louth will increase from 374.84 to 393.75 from September of this year.”

O'Dowd added "This increase shows the support the Minister is delivering to children with special educational needs, to further their participation and progression within the educational system."

"Locally I am also trying to progress the provision of the New St Marys Special School and after recent disappointment on the previous preferred site,

“the Minister has also confirmed to me that a preferred site to accommodate the St. Ita’s and St. Mary’s Special Schools has now been identified, and that the Department has recently requested the Council to engage with the landowner in respect of this site."

"The Minister also reported to me that following the recent receipt of a progress report from the National Council for Special Education (NCSE), on the Comprehensive Assessment of the SNA Scheme currently being undertaken by the NCSE,

“ he has requested the NCSE to establish a working group, comprising relevant stakeholders, to assist in proposing an improved model for providing care supports to provide the best possible outcomes for students with special educational needs who have additional care needs."