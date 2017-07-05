Summer Shows 2017 begin at Dundalk Gaol next week

Next Thursday 13th July sees the first Seisiún of the Summer in the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol.

Seisiún is a staged performance of authentic Irish traditional culture, which provides a unique experience for holidaymakers and all lovers of traditional music during the months of July and August each summer.

The show is followed by light refreshments (normally tea and scones); the night then concludes with an informal traditional session where the visitors are encouraged to participate if they so wish – this involves simple Irish dances such as Siege of Ennis, Walls of Limerick, etc and a song or two.

Other Summer Show 2017 dates include: Thur 20 July | Thur 27 July | Thur 3 August | Thur 10 August | Thur 24 August

Shows begin at 8pm and admission is €12.

For more information go to www.orielcentre.ie