Average of 19 Garda checkpoints in Dundalk every day

Figures revealed at the local policing forum last night show that an average of 19 Garda checkpoints take place in the Dundalk Garda District every day.

According to figures given by Garda Inspector Martin Beggy, 1,748 checkpoints were conducted in the three months to the end of June 2017, under Operations Thor and Scale.

The meeting heard that provisional crime figures for the district show a 27% drop in the number of burglaries as well as an 11% drop in thefts.

The figures also revealed however a 12% increase in shoplifting.

There has also been a sharp increase in the number of serious assaults recorded. 32 recorded assaults represent a 128% increase on the same period last year.