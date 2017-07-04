Jackie's Restaurant Dundalk set for expansion

Business development in Dundalk continues with the news that Jackie's Restaurant on the Dublin Road, Dundalk has applied for planning permission to expand.

The application which was lodged with Louth County Council on 30 June 2017, sees the applicant, Marina McCaughey, seek permission to expand the premises.

The applicant seeks permission to develop a:

-Single storey kitchen extension to rear of existing property including painted timber cladding to north gable.

-Convert existing kitchen & store area into restaurant toilets. Convert existing toilets into seated area thus extending restaurant

-Demolish existing food preparation room

-Minor internal alterations & all associated works

A decision is due on the application by 24 August 2017.