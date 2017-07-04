The Lock Up Dundalk set for Dublin take over this Friday

Dublin is set for a Dundalk takeover this Friday night, with The Lock Up bringing a multitude of local acts to the Turks Head in Dublin city centre for a one off “Town on Tour” party.

The Lock Up crew are running two stages on the night – one for bands and one for DJs.

Dublin is in for a treat on the night with a line up that includes the one and only TPM, Nix Moon, Shed, GRIM and many more.

Tickets on the night are €10 and the night starts at 8 pm.

A bus is running from Dundalk to the event – the €20 price includes admission to the Turks Head.

For more information including how to get tickets visit The Lock Up's Facebook page here