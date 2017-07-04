Warrenpoint Harbour Authority release statement on Re-Gen waste proposal

Warrenpoint Harbour Authority have released a statement on the Re-Gen's proposed waste management facility at Warrenpoint.

It reads as follows:

"Warrenpoint Harbour Authority would like to clarify that the proposal from Regen Waste to develop a new waste management facility at the Harbour will be subject to exactly the same rigorous processes, procedures and scrutiny as any other proposed development on the site.

"In this instance, this will require the applicant to achieve the necessary permits and licenses from the NI Environment Agency, appropriate planning approval for the development and of course the approval of the Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority, if this project is to progress.

"At this stage the applicant is very much at the starting point of these processes and they do so entirely at their own risk. For our part we will continue to monitor closely how their plans progress.

"Warrenpoint Harbour Authority remains fully committed to working with the community for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

"As such, we have encouraged the applicant to undertake a comprehensive community consultation exercise to ensure full transparency around this project and to give stakeholders an opportunity to have any concerns around this proposal addressed.

"We welcome their recent confirmation that this consultation programme will begin in the near future."