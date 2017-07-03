No sign of homelessness abating in Louth

Sinn Féin Louth TD Gerry Adams has accused the government of “consistently failing homeless families in Louth and across the state.”

Gerry Adams said: “The homeless figures in Louth are deeply depressing. The most recent figures for May reveal that there are 123 homeless adults.

"According to the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government there were two families with 13 dependents homeless in Louth in 2016.

"In April of this year that number had jumped to 18 families and 44 dependents. There has been no change in the numbers in May.”

The Sinn Fein Louth TD concluded:

“These figures are evidence of a government that is failing to effectively tackle the housing crisis. Across the state there are now an additional 69 children in emergency accommodation and ten additional families.

"The housing and homelessness crisis is a direct result of the policies pursued the current government and previous administrations.

“The government must introduce effective rent controls, increase capital funding to local authorities to build social housing and provide for greater security of tenure.

"They must implement programmes to get the 183,000 vacant homes across the state back into use. Such steps would make a real and substantial difference.”