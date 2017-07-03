Dundalk taxi driver targeted in late-night robbery

Gardaí are investigating the attempted robbery of a taxi man in the early hours of July 2.



The incident, which occurred at approximately 1.15am, saw the driver of the vehicle threatened in the Park Street area of Dundalk.



Officers are following a definite line of enquiry but are calling on members of the public with any information to come forward.



You can contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400 regarding this or any other incident.