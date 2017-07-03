Dundalk athlete Kate claims third place at top European event

Kate O’Connor has finished third at the European Combined Events Team Championships 2nd League, in Monzon, Spain.

O’Connor, aged just 16, was fifth overnight and then moved into fourth after today’s long jump and javelin. A superb time of of 2:17.30 in the 800m moved her into third place.

It was a wonderful result for an amazing athlete and was a personal best score of 5,632 which is just short of the Irish record of 5,669.

It was inside the qualifying marks for both the European Junior and U23 Championships and also was a Consideration Standard for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is an historic achievement for an athlete so young. And Kate's training partners and coaching team are absolutely delighted.

As is her family, including dad/lead coach, Michael. Kate is so enthusiastic, friendly and totally unaffected by her stardom.