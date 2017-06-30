12 Louth Primary Schools receive Science Foundation Ireland awards

Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, this week announced the primary schools in Louth that have received a Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Award.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Louth are:

St. Peter's National School

Monksland National School

Scoil Náisiúnta Muire Gan Smál

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Kilkerley N.S.

Scoil Náisiúnta San Nioclás

Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire

St Oliver's National School

St Mary's Parish Primary School

St Joseph's National School

Scoil Náisiúnta Muire na nGael

Scoil Náisiúnta Ard Mhuire

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms.

To qualify, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken throughout the academic year and which involved the whole school.

Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school.

Speaking about the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, said:

“I am delighted to congratulate these young Louth students and their teachers on this wonderful achievement.

"The Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards guide and inspire the next generation of inventors, problem solvers and creative thinkers.

"I am confident these students will lead the way and continue to make us proud in the future.”