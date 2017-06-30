PHOTOS: Viewing at new development in Blackrock this weekend

Earlsfort, a new housing development in Blackrock, Dundalk will be open for viewing this Sunday 2nd July from 3.00 – 5.00 pm and makes for a worthwhile visit for prospective house buyers.

On view will be a 3-bedroom semi detached house, measuring 1189 sq. ft./110 sq. mtrs. approximately.

These houses are energy efficient timber frame construction with panelled internal doors plus moulded architrave and skirting.

Features in the houses include high quality fitted kitchens and fireplaces. All windows are double glazed with white uPVC window frames.

To the exterior there is extensive landscaped areas including paved pathways and selected painting. All lawns are topsoiled and seeded.

With an asking price of €210,000 these properties in one of the more desirable areas of Dundalk make for very interesting viewing.