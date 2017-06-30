Dundalk company faces global competition in 'Pitch Off' energy event

A Dundalk-based company is competing against some of the world’s most innovative energy companies today in a unique ‘Pitch Off’ competition organised by ESB.

This ESB Pitch Off is part of the Free Electrons Accelerator Programme, an initiative spearheaded by eight global utilities and accelerators including ESB. The aim of the programme is to recruit and support the next generation of ideas in clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services.

The 12 finalists were selected from 450 applications, and are now participating in customer adoption modules in Silicon Valley, Lisbon, Singapore and Dublin.

Taking place in Trinity College, Dublin on Friday 30 June, the start-ups have just four minutes to pitch their company proposition to a panel of global venture capitalists and energy experts. Mark Little, Storyful founder and technology entrepreneur, will host the high profile Pitch Off.

Derek Roddy, chief executive of Climote, the Dundalk-based home heating control specialist, will be flying the Irish flag as he vies for the $25,000 prize fund. Roddy and his global counterparts will use this unique opportunity to showcase their product and tell of their future plans to a room full of investors waiting to discover the ‘next big thing’ in the energy sector.

Paul Mulvaney, Executive Director of Innovation at ESB, said:

“This accelerator programme and ESB Pitch Off event is a great platform for global utilities like ESB to support innovative start-ups to help them refine and develop their products for the marketplace,” he said. “All of our business lines are working with all the finalists to identify market opportunities and further develop their products. For instance, HST Solar, the US-based solar design and engineering platform company, will be working with ESB and Bord na Móna on our recently announced joint venture solar power project in the Midlands.”