Further Works approved for Louth Schools - O'Dowd

Three schools in Louth have been approved for works under the scheme of Additional Accommodation and Emergency works, Louth Fine Gael TD, Fintan O'Dowd, has confirmed today.



The schools and the projects that have been approved are:

Colaiste Rís, Dundalk - Provision to create Woodwork room

Scoil Aonghusa, Geata an Domhnaigh – External Environment Projects

Scoil Bhride Lann Leire, Ardee Road – Universal Access

"Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD, has today confirmed to me that the following local schools have been approved for works under the scheme of Additional Accommodation and Emergency works”, said Deputy O'Dowd.

He went on to say,

"We have seen a considerable number of schools in the Louth and Meath area that have been approved for under this scheme over the last two months.

"The continuing increase in investment on increasing the number of ASD units should be welcome, but we have a considerable way to go to ensure that ASD classrooms are available to all schools throughout the counties."

The School Building Unit will issue detailed letters on the relevant projects directly to the school authorities and these letters will inform the school authorities of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department.