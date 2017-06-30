Louth house prices risen 64.7% since crash

The Daft.ie house price report which has just been released, shows that the average house price in Louth has risen 16.9% in the past 12 months.

The average price for a house in Louth now stands at €210,088. This represents a 64.7% increase from their lowest price during the property crash.

Broken down, the figures for Louth are as follows; the average price for a one bedroom apartment in Louth is now €82,000, representing a 14.9% increase on 2016.

For a two bedroom terraced house, the price is now €116,000, representing a 24.8% on last year.

A three-bedroom house stands at €162,000, a 19.3% since 2016.

For a four-bedroom bungalow, the price of €313,000 represents a 19.4% increase on last year.

Finally a five bedroom detached stands at €353,000, representing a 24.6% increase since 2016.

The increase of 16.9% in the average house price in Louth places the county as the one with the third highest annual increase in the country, with just Longford at 23.5% and Carlow at 18.0% showing a higher increase.