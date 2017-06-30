Carlingford named in top 20 'most charming towns' in Ireland

Top global travel website travelmag.com has named Carlingford in its top 20 'most charming towns in Ireland list.

TravelMag.com asked 300 writers, photographers and selected travel professionals with a love for all things Irish, to name the 20 towns in Ireland that they they consider to be the most charming, with Carlingford in Louth making the list.

The website was glowing in its praise for the north Louth village:

"Stand on the shore of Carlingford and look across the lough and you will see Northern Ireland. A lot of history linked to the other side of the Irish Sea can be found in the medieval streets of Carlingford.

"An old toll gate and mint are overshadowed however by the impressive King John Castle that was built around 1210 by the Normans after they first invaded Ireland in 1173. The town’s strategic location has ever been its source of success and strife.

"But divisions aside, the town is packed with historic remnants and you can find some excellent seafood here too."