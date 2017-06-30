Deaths in Dundalk Friday 30 June 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Coburn (née Maguire) of Lady Well Square, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday, 29th June 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda.

Predeceased by her son Shawn, parents John and Nora, sister Bernadette and brothers Thomas and Micky.

Very deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from 3pm to 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am driving to Saint Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery

May She Rest In Peace