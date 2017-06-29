Rape Crisis North East recruiting volunteers to become helpline counsellors for Dundalk Centre

Due to the increase in the number of helpline calls in 2017, Rape Crisis North East is currently looking for volunteers to attend a specialised helpline training programme and become helpline counsellors for their centre.

RCNE is offering offering volunteers the opportunity to attend a Helpline Training Programme which will commence on Wednesday 13th September 2017 and finish on Friday 19th October 2017.

The Helpline Training is funded by the Manuela Riedo Foundation.

The training is free and in return, RCNE are asking participants to commit to four hours of their time per week to provide telephone counselling support to survivors of rape and sexual violence.

Further details are as follows:

Venue: Cherrywood Counselling Centre, Great Northern Distillery Offices, Rape Crisis North East,

Carrick Road, Dundalk.



12 Day Workshops over 6 Weeks (Wednesdays and Thursdays).



RCNE Helpline Service is a “lifeline” for many victims of rape and sexual abuse who need to talk to someone who cares. All telephone volunteers are trained to listen, support and offer information and counselling support to callers who use the line.



If you would like to become a helpline volunteer, please contact Rape Crisis North East and they will forward to you a Helpline Application Form.

Phone: 042 – 9339491 / 1800 21 21 22 or email info@rcne.ie . Alternatively, please visit their website: www.rcne.ie and download an application form.



Closing date for accepting applications has been extended to:

Friday 25th August 2017 before 5.00pm.



Applicants must be at least 25 years of age.