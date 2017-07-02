CCTV footage from Dundalk restaurant was used in Facebook appeal

A man charged with a theft from a local restaurant, in which CCTV footage had featured in a Facebook appeal, was sentenced to four months at the local district court on Wednesday.

Robbie Maguire admitted stealing a Samsun Galaxy S6 phone from Eskay's Bistro on Park Street, Dundalk on May 28th last.

The 38 year old - who the court heard wanted a custodial sentence to be imposed, was also charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Lidl, Avenue Road, Dundalk on March 21st.