No longer welcome in Dundalk B&B

A 33 year old man who was charged with public order offences after he was told he was no longer welcome in a local B&B by its' owner, was fined €500 in his absence at Dundalk district court last week for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Judge John Coughlan was told Przemyslaw Kuca of no fixed abode, was standing outside shouting when gardai arrived at Stapleton Place on May 18th last and also refused to leave the area, when requested by officers.