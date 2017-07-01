Direction on Dundalk false imprisonment case

The DPP has directed that the case of a man accused of false imprisonment, can only be heard at District Court level if he enters a guilty plea to the charge, Judge John Coughlan was told last week.

William Smith with an address at Ashling Park, Cox's Demesne, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence at a property at St. Nicholas' Avenue on April 30th last year.

Dundalk District Court heard last Wednesday that the 51 year made no reply when the new charge was put to him that morning.

He was remanded on €100 euro bail to the sixth of September.