Public appeal for help in locating missing girl who frequents Dundalk

Gardai in Arklow have asked for the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of missing teenage girl Laura Brennan.

Laura, who is also known as Lauren Larrissey, is 17 and was last seen two weeks ago.

She is described as being 5' 7” tall with fair hair and blue eyes.

Gardai say she frequents the Ballymun area of Dublin as well as Drogheda and Dundalk.

Anyone who has seen Lauren or who is aware of her whereabouts, is requested to contact Arklow Garda station on 0402 26320, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.