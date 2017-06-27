Planning lodged by Petrogas Group Ltd. with Louth County Council on 22 June 2017, sees a new filling station planned for Dundalk Retail Park.

The proposed development will include three food offers, one of which including “a drive-thru hatch facility and will involve hot food for consumption off the premises.”

The planning seeks six “pump islands with branded canopy over”, and also includes plans for outdoor seating, jet and brush wash, picnic area, a play area and a drive-thru lane.

A decision on the application is due on 16 August 2017.