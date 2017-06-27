Dr Peter Connolly, former Louth VEC CEO passes away

The death occurred yesterday of former CEO of Louth VEC, Dr Peter Connolly.

Dr Connolly was a past pupil of Coláiste Rís, Dundalk, and in his role as chief executive of Louth, he oversaw achievements including the transformation of DkIT as it is known today, from the Regional Technical College as it was originally known.

Dr Connolly remained in his role as CEO of Louth VEC from 1977 until February 2007, having been a former lecturer and senior inspector at the Department of Education prior to that.

In his time as CEO, he played major roles in the development of O'Fiach College in Dundalk, DIFE in Drogheda, Bush Post Primary School and St Oliver's Community College.

Dr Peter Connolly is survived by his wife Peggy (née Bourton), children Garfield, Joanne, John, Roseanne and David; brothers Harry and the late Dr Noel Connolly; sister Bernadine; grandchildren Poppy, James, Feilim, Rory, Sophie, Seth and Reuben; son-in-law Rob, and daughters-in-law Shane and Ellie and David's partner Emer, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Dr Connolly is reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass is on Thursday at 11am, followed by private Cremation.