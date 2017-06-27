Gardai in Dundalk to clampdown on 'aggressive street begging'

Dundalk Gardaí are seeking to clampdown on a growing trend of what is termed 'aggressive street begging' across the town centre.

Their concerns come after a 39-year-old woman was brought before the courts in relation to the public order offence last week.

Her case is now set to be adjourned until July, and Gardaí are hoping it will serve as a deterrent going forward.

"While the act of begging isn't illegal, the growing trend of threatening and aggressive behaviour certainly is and we are keen to curtail it as soon as possible," said a Garda spokesman.

"In this particular case we were satisfied that a line had been crossed and the woman in question is set to be processed using the appropriate channels.

"It is important that anyone who is subjected to this kind of behaviour, or observes it, notifies authorities. Only then can we press ahead with stamping out this type of offence."