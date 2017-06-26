Dundalk Gardaí launch search for man who exposed himself to young girl in town centre
Gardaí are on the lookout for information regarding an incident of indecent exposure which occurred last week.
The case occurred in the Alphonsus Road area of Dundalk on June 16 and saw a man expose himself to a teenage girl.
"While this is a significant incident in its own right, cases like this can often escalate into more extreme and severe cases of abuse," said a spokesperson for
Anyone with information on this or other incidents
