The best hairdresser/barber in Dundalk - we have a winner!

Our poll on the towns favourite hairdressers or barbers has generated a huge response. Thank you to everyone who participated in this poll, its fantastic to see such support for our local businesses.

There can be no doubt that Dundalk has some very talented people involved in the hair industry.

But there can only be one winnner.

So take a bow Colour Code at Adelphi Boulevard, Dundalk. With 16% of the vote, two percent higher than second placed B Sharp, you are a worthy winner.