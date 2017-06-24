Small number of extra tickets to go on sale for The Coronas Dundalk gig

The demand for tickets for Tuesday night's The Coronas gig in the Spirit Store has been huge, with tickets selling out in minutes this morning.

However there might be a last chance to grab a ticket according to the venue's Facebook page:

"Hi everyone, what a mad morning.......I was just waiting on full confirmation but The Coronas show is indeed SOLD OUT. We have been able to release a very SMALL number of extra tickets however. This limited number of tickets will be available in the Spirit Store from 4pm this afternoon. MAX 2 TICKETS PER PERSON

FIRST COME FIRST SERVED. NO RESERVATIONS."