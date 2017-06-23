Women's Aid Dundalk have found a new home

Women's Aid Dundalk, the organisation providing refuge and support to women and children living with or who have lived with domestic violence, have found a new home.

The keys for Highfield House on the Newry road were handed over to Women's Aid today, from previous owner Bernadette McArdle.

This is wonderful news for the organisation, who due to funding cuts, had to close their Refuge in 2014.

Sitting on a elevated but sheltered 1.1 acre site, with spacious and mature gardens, this will offer true peaceful privacy to its new residents.

More to follow on this story.