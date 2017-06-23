Much-loved Olympic rowers the O'Donovan brothers visit local school

Much-loved Irish Olympic medalists Gary and Paul O’Donovan visited St. Joseph’s BNS in Carrickmacross for their annual sports day in an effort to help inspire students to participate in sport.

As well as taking part in sports activities the principle Paul Fitzpatrick hosted a Q&A with Gary and Paul for students in the school hall.

FBD Insurance and the O’Donovan brothers have joined forces to encourage the next generation to choose sport. Together they want to highlight the benefits of participating in sport at a young age to support development.

As part of their partnership FBD Insurance ran a competition on Facebook offering one lucky person the opportunity to win €3,500 worth of sports equipment for their school or sports club. The winner was Ciaran Garvey who nominated his local school, St. Joseph’s BNS in Carrickmacross.



FBD Insurance, together with Gary and Paul O’Donovan, joined the students of St. Joseph’s BNS, Carrickmacross, for their annual sports day and presented them with the new equipment.



Youth sports not only plays an important role in exercise but also promotes mental and psychological development, building character and improving self-esteem.



Fiona Muldoon, chief executive of FBD Insurance said;

“At FBD Insurance we have a history of protecting those who want to grow so we are delighted to partner with Gary and Paul and join the students of St. Joseph’s BNS for their annual sport day. We hope that the new equipment helps encourage students to keep active.”



Paul O’Donovan also commented;

“We’re delighted to work with FBD Insurance on this initiative and hope that our visit to St. Joseph’s will help inspire the next generation to take up sport.”



Gary added; “When we were younger we were inspired when Olympic rowers Eugene Coakley and Tim Harnedy visited our school, and went home believing that we could achieve what they had. That’s all it takes, belief.”