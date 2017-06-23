Planning permissions granted in Louth in Q1 2017 up 131% on Q1 2016

CSO figures just released show that the number of planning permissions granted for houses in Q1 2017 in Louth is more than double the number granted in Q1 2016.

When looking at the number of houses that these planning permissions relate to however, there is a drop of 5% on the actual number of houses for which planning was granted.

37 Planning permissions were granted for houses in Louth in the first three months in 2017, this is up from 16 in Q1 in 2016, which represents a 131% increase in permissions granted.

However, in Q1 2016, permission was granted to build 76 houses in Louth. In Q1 2017, permission was granted to build 72 houses – this represents a 5% drop in the actual number of houses on Q1 2016.

Comparing this to State figures, the State saw 1387 permissions granted for houses in Q1 2017, an increase of 315 on Q1 2016 or 29% increase.

The number of houses for which permission was granted in the State in Q1 2017 however, was 3754 houses – a 48% increase on Q1 2016.