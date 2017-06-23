New sponsor of Annual Dual Race Day at Dundalk Stadium announced

The Racing Post has been announced as the new sponsor of the annual 12th July dual race day at Dundalk Stadium.

This unique racing event commences at 2.15pm with a seven-race horse card featuring the Racing Post Handicap. The night’s greyhound racing will commence at 7pm with the Racing Post Dundalk International the ace of the card. The Dundalk International is an invitation only race with a total prize fund of €37,000 and is the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland and the UK.

The winner will pocket a grand total of €20,000 whilst the runner-up will receive €6,000. €3,500 is on offer for third place and the remaining entrants will €2,500 each.

Paul Byrne, Commercial Manager of Racing Post, said: “The Dual Race Day is a fantastic initiative by Dundalk Stadium and one that has flourished in recent years. The Racing Post are proud to be partners with Dundalk Stadium for this unique event and will give the occasion the coverage it deserves.”

Marshes Shopping Centre Ladies Day will take place in the afternoon with one lucky lady walking away with a prize package valued at €4,000 to include a €1k Marshes Shopping Centre gift card and a 4 star trip to New York! The judging panel for Ladies Day 2017 will feature Irish Fashion Blogger, Lisa McGowan of Lisa’s Lust List; Marshes newly appointed Personal Stylist, Rebecca McKinney; Neil Cole, NI Gossip Guy; and Rosie Kirk of Rosie Kirk Make-up.



Sean Farrell, Marshes Centre Manager commented, “The annual 12th July “Dual Race Day” meeting has always been a significant and very successful race day and Marshes Shopping Centre are once again delighted to be working in partnership with Dundalk Stadium as the sponsor of the annual Ladies Day. We are offering a fantastic price this year and I am sure we will have a wonderful turn out, to what has always been a great and fun day throughout the years.”

Emma Meehan, Sales & Marketing Manager of Dundalk Stadium, said “We are delighted to offer a race day experience like no other combining an afternoon of horse racing and an evening of greyhound racing. This event also marks our annual Ladies Day with a super prize of a trip to New York and €1k gift card sponsored by Marshes Shopping Centre. We would like to thank Racing Post and Marshes Shopping Centre for their continued support of Dundalk Stadium and look forward to a very exciting race day.”

To book tickets, please contact Dundalk Stadium on +353 (42) 9334438 or email: bookings@dundalkstadium.com