PHOTOS: Hidden Blackrock gem with spectacular views of Dundalk Bay

A four bedroom house in Blackrock has just come to the market that has the most spectacular views of Dundalk Bay and the Cooley Mountains.

Dunard, in Chapel Pass on the Rock Road in Blackroad is a c. 295 sq. mtrs. (3168 sq. ft.) residence,

that is hidden away in a quiet cul-de-sac and situated on an elevated site coastal site.

This secluded gem on a tree lined driveway has all the feel of an Italian villa with its panoramic sea and mountain views and would make a wonderful family home.

With stylish accomodation, rooms of generous proportion and high quality specification throughout including a feature marble fireplace, this is truly a remarkable home.

This property has an asking price of €650,000. For more information contact Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll or visit their website here