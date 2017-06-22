Dundalk Book Day this weekend

The book day will culminate in an evening with journalist and author Michael McCaughan. Described by Naomi Klein as “one of the finest journalists writing today”, he will be present for an interview, readings and an audience Q&A at Carroll's Bookshop on Park Street at 7.30pm on Saturday June 24th.

Michael McCaughan is an Irish writer and journalist best known for his work in Latin America.

He has written for the Irish Times, the Guardian, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sunday Telegraph.

In his latest book, ‘Coming Home; one man’s return to the Irish language’, McCaughan invites the reader to join him on a journey into An Ghaeilge, the Irish language, a language learned by many but spoken by few, the subject of heated discussion and passionate argument, some indifference and much deep, quiet longing, at home and abroad.

McCaughan is the author of several books, including ‘True Crimes’ a biography of Rodolfo Walsh, an Argentinian revolutionary of Irish descent.

‘The Battle of Venezuela’, detailing the rise of Hugo Chavez, the former Venezuelan President who died in 2013. McCaughan’s third book 'The Price of our Souls; Gas, Shell and Ireland’, outlined the issues behind the Corrib Gas controversy in County Mayo, Ireland.

In ‘The United States Vs Mumia Abu Jamal’,an upcoming book, McCaughan gets beneath the skin of race relations in the US in an account of the life and times of former death row inmate Mumia Abu Jamal, currently serving life without parole in a US prison.

Further events during the day include, author Ronan Ryan discussing his new novel 'The Fractured Life of Jimmy Dice'. The book tells the story of Jimmy Dice, a chancer who becomes a wilful man unafraid to stand up to a notorious Dublin gangster.

He’s also a young man with heart and belief: a loyal son, a good friend, a courageous brother and a sweet and passionate lover. This lunchtime event will take place at Carroll's Bookshop.

Ronan Murphy will present a talk on TS Eliot who's first work was published 100 years ago.

This will take place in Urbano Coffee Shop on Park street at 4pm.

There will also be a special reading for children of a collection of stories and poems in Carrolls Bookshop at 11am.

A day to celebrate a love of books and bookshops.

Further info on Dundalk Spoken Word facebook and Carroll's Bookshop facebook.