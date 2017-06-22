The best barber/hairdresser in Dundalk?

We all feel good with a new hairstyle or a fresh cut. Men and Women.

Joan Crawford once famously said, “I think the most important thing can have - next to talent of course is her hairdresser. And James Brown once said, “Hair is the first thing. And teeth the second. Hair and teeth. A man got those two things he's got it all.”

We've got some great barbers and hairdressers in Dundalk with top stylists and colourists. Some have been with us for years and some have just arrived. Who is the town's favourite though? It's time for another poll.

Like before we'll look for your nominations. We'll create a poll on Friday with the top nominations and run the poll over the weekend, announcing the winner on Monday. You can add your nomination as a comment on our Facebook page.

So let's have your nominations!