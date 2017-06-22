'Rebuilding Ireland' projects in Dundalk

The Rebuilding Ireland programme, launched last year to tackle the housing shortage in the country, is seeing progress in Dundalk, with the Rebuilding Ireland sign appearing at several building sites around the town.

As part of the programme County Councils and Approved Housing Bodies can approach house owners of vacant, privately-owned houses in need of repair/remediation, with the option to either lease/repair the housing unit, or to buy and repair/remediate the unit. Louth County Council has made use of this with over 26 different schemes running across the county, including some in Dundalk.

Included here are pictures of some of the different Rebuilding Ireland projects that are progressing across town. One of the larger projects in Dundalk at a completion stage, is a housing development off the Castletown Road.

Among the other works in progress in Dundalk is St Brigid’s Terrace, where work is ongoing as well as at locations in Seatown and Jocelyn Street, where buildings which have laid idle for some time are now being refurbished to bring them back into residential use.

These developments, along with other building development ongoing in Dundalk at the moment, will go a long way to alleviating the housing shortage in the town at present, and hopefully is a sign of things to come for the future.

While progress is being made to the housing shortage with the help of programmes like Rebuilding Ireland, Louth Deputy Declan Breathnach, believes much more needs to be done.

“There must be movement on the vacant properties in particular, as these represent a source of housing that could be ready in a short time to alleviate the crises”, believes Deputy Breathnach.

Deputy Breathnach and the Fianna Fail party see the Housing Crisis as “not being properly tackled by Fine Gael Government”.

“In 2014 it was announced that there was a national emergency in housing. It is now three years later and the number of homeless families has increased by over 200 percent. There have been many announcements but very little progress in helping people get homes. Fine Gael launched their housing plan “Rebuilding Ireland” nine months ago and little else has happened. The issue has got worse as there has been an increase in: House prices, Rental costs, Demands for social housing and Land hoarding.”

Deputy Breathnach stated that much more can be done to address the ongoing crisis, including: Refurbishing Vacant Housing, Refurbishing ‘Above the Shop’ units, Accelerating Social Housing Construction, Getting Construction Moving, Inspection system to improve Rental Standards and Safety and the tackling of Mortgage debt.