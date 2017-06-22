Funding boost for County Museum in Dundalk

Dundalk's County Museum is to receive €8500 in funding from the Local and Regional Museums Funding Scheme 2017.

Welcoming the funding for this and the Drogheda Museum Millmount, Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth said

"I'm delighted to see two very important local applicants receiving over €9,000 under the scheme, the County Museum in Dundalk has been approved for €8,500 for their Iconic buildings - engineering a vision Project, and the Millmount Museum in Drogheda approved for €700 for a paper archive project."

The County Museum's project will focus on incorporating scale models constructed by students from DIT, as well as a selection of other artefacts the exhibition will focus on a sample of Engineer Peter Rice’s most high profile projects highlighting his central role/contribution in their completion.