The Hair Shop Dundalk prepares for L'Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final 2017

Final preparations are underway for this year’s L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2017 Grand Final, where Catherine McElligott of The Hair Shop Dundalk will be competing against some of Ireland’s top stylists.

Hosted by TV Presenter Vogue Williams, the event will take place in the O’Reilly Hall, UCD, Dublin on Monday 3rd July 2017. Drinks at 6.30pm will be followed by a gala black tie dinner, with spectacular ‘Collective Show’ featuring leading Irish salons, the Awards themselves and an after-show party in House on Leeson Street.

Entering its 51st year in Ireland and 62nd internationally, the L’Oréal Colour Trophy is the world's longest running live hair competition. The event celebrates professional hair, colour and fashion, showcasing the brightest hairdressing talents across the country and involving the biggest icons in the industry.

TV presenter Vogue Williams will be the master of ceremonies as stylists from the top salons all over the country will go head to head displaying their creative talents in the three competitive categories including the L’Oréal Men’s Image Award, the Star Award and the highly coveted L’Oréal Colour Trophy.

Each requires the teams to create an inspirational modern hair colour and style on a model that must be complemented by the total look taking inspiration from contemporary fashion trends. The Collective Show will feature leading salons Davey Davey, Black Amber, Darcys and The Edge Hair Design directed by Ian Brady of Cats.

The judging panel at all stages of the competition features some of the highest profiled names in the international hairdressing industry including Siobhan Jones (Headmasters), Nathan Walker (Trevor Sorbie), Chris Williams (Rush), Alan Edwards (Alan Edwards) and Mark Woolley (Electric Hairdressing).

The L’Oréal Colour Trophy provides stylists and their salons with an opportunity to compete with the best talent in the industry globally.

The overall winner will present their model and winning look at the International L’Oréal Professionnel Business Forum in Seville from 2nd-4th October. The 2016 winner Dylan Bradshaw salon, represented by Aoife Bradley and Jenny Dawson, went on to win this major international industry event in Lisbon last October.