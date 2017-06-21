Fashion retailer USC and SportsDirect.com open in Dundalk

Opening Friday 23 June, two new retail brands join Heatons at the Dundalk Retail Park – SportsDirect.com & fashion retailer USC.

All three brands will showcase exciting store concepts and world class brands all under the one roof, which promises to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to customers looking for leading fashion and sports clothing, footwear, equipment and homewares.

SportsDirect.com, a giant in sports retail will bring a range of sports departments to the new store; including Football, Golf, Outdoor, Rackets, Running, Fashion and many more.

Stocking all the leading sporting brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Lonsdale, USA Pro, Puma, Slazenger, Everlast and Karrimor for men, women and kids.

The opening of a brand new Heatons store will see a whole host of departments dedicated to every aspect of family life; beautiful homewares, kitchen, bedroom & bath, kidswear, women’s fashion stocking newly introduced brands; Rock & Rags and Full Circle.

The new USC store features top designer labels including Jack & Jones, Replay, Lacoste, Pretty Green, Calvin Klein, Converse, Luke & Emporio Armani across men’s & women’s wear.

From cool street style to sophisticated club wear, USC is at the cutting edge of all the top fashion trends to help you make the ultimate new season style statement.

Leonard Brassel, MD for SportsDirect.com Ireland said:

'We are proud and excited to be bringing the newest Sportsdirect.com concept store as well a USC to the people of Dundalk whilst at the same time updating our current Heatons.

‘The opening of the 25,000 sq ft Dundalk complex is a key part of our ongoing and ambitious store expansion programme for 2017 in Ireland.

'SportsDirect.com continues to deliver on its ongoing customer pledge to offer its customers the best selection of sports brands at the lowest prices.

'Heatons would strongly echo these values. We are particularly excited to bring the USC retail brand to Ireland and Dundalk.”

The opening of the store has also contributed to employment in the town, with the recruitment of an extra 15 members of staff.