Dundalk athlete picked to represent Ireland at European event

Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor has been picked to represent Ireland at the European Combined Events Team Championships in July in Spain.

The north east Spanish city of Monzon will stage the First and Second Leagues of the European Combined Events Team Championships.

And 16 year old Kate, who is part of St Gerard's AC in town, has been selected to represent Ireland.

This is a full international call up and a huge achievement for Kate and her coaches, Michael (dad) and Kookie O'Hagan.

Her main event is the heptathlon. But she also is a long jumper, high jumper, javelin thrower and runner, in individual events. She won the Northern Ireland Championships at senior level this year in the javelin.

Kate's granny lives in Newry and Kate is also eligible to compete in the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland, if she achieves the standard and is selected.

Kate will be joined by another Louth athlete Boyne ACs Amy McTeggart who has also been selected.