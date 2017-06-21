Beautiful Rampark home with spectacular views of Dundalk Bay goes on sale

A six-bedroom house in Rampark, Jenkinstown, sitting on four acres of gardens and with spectacular views of Dundalk Bay has just come to the market.

The detatched house extending to c10,000 sq. ft. with its bright and spacious accommodation, has been laid out to take best advantage of all the views this unique location has to offer.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors and begins with a grand entrance hall with marble flooring and fireplace.

The large kitchen / dining area is equipped with an Aga recessed into a traditional brick wall and a cream handpainted Christoff kitchen with large centre island. Off the kitchen double doors lead to a beautiful glass sun room.

This property boasts an array of features including internal phone system, alarm, fully wired for sound system, central vacuum system. The heating is a geo thermal system with underfloor heating and zoned heating in every room. The property also has dual heating system with a gas boiler.

This property is situated only 10km from Dundalk town centre.

