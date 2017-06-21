Summer Solstice in Dundalk

With the beautiful weather we have been having the past few days and with today being the Summer Solstice, the late sunset across Louth will be worth experiencing today and for the rest of the week.

Have you made any plans for a Summer Solstice party? Where in Louth will you be watching the sun go down on the longest day of the year?

If you have taken any photos of this week's late sunsets or early sunrise or if you are celebrating the Summer Solstice we would love to hear from you.

You can share your pictures on our Facebook page or you can email them to us at editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie