Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday June 21st, 2017

The death has occurred of Bernadette McKeague (née McCarthy) of Letterkenny, Donegal / Carlingford, Louth

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bernadette McKeague, "Braeside", Iona Rd., Letterkenny, née McCarthy, Carlingford, Co. Louth, retired nurse, Richmond Hospital Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late John formerly Torr, Co. Antrim, loving mother of Helena (Adare, Co. Limerick), son Denis (Carrigart), son-in-law Sandy Fraser, daughter-in-law Margaret, sister-in-law Kathleen and brother-in-law Seamus (Ashlawn, Letterkenny), sister Geraldine Kelly (Dublin), brothers-in law Corney (Dublin) and Alex (Laois), much loved grandmother of Tom, Catherine and John, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd June with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Hall of Blackrock, Dundalk, Louth / Foxrock, Dublin

On Monday 19th June 2017, peacefully at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Retired A.I.B (Foxrock).

Predeceased by his parents Gerry and Lily, late of Point Road, Dundalk, brother Daniel, sister in-law Kay Hall in May 2017.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Kevin and Donal, sister Sheila O'Donoghue, sister in-law Trish, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his brother Donal, Priorland Grove, Dundalk from Wednesday 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm.

House private on Thursday morning please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Lord Rest His Soul

The death has occurred of Rytis Baranauskas of Meadow View, Avondale, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Rytis Baranauskas, Monday 19th June 2017, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, formerly of Vilnisus, Lithuania.

Predeceased by his father Jeronimas. Sadly missed by his loving partner Gelena, mother Rasa, step-sister Egle, step-father Donatas, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and all his friends both in Dundalk and his home city of Vilnisus.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Thursday evening 6pm to 8pm and from 1pm on Friday with removal at 2pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for Private Cremation.

No flowers please by family request

At Peace