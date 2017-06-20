US Seal of Approval great news for Louth Beef Farmers

Fine Gael Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, said the US Government approval of the unique, high quality of Irish Beef is great news for beef farmers here in Louth

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the proposal to advertise the unique qualities of Irish beef in the United States. This decision will accelerate its activities with beef buyers and retailers and bring its message closer to the US consumer.

The USDA seal of approval has now been given to the claims that Irish beef is:

More than 80% grass diet

From farms participating in Bord Bia’s Origin Green Sustainability Scheme

Fully traceable from farm to fork

From quality assured farms and processing systems

Pasture for more than 6/7/8 months per year

Raised on family farms

Raised without the use of growth hormones

Treated responsibly with use of antibiotics

The announcement came following a meeting involving the USDA, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed and Tara Mc Carthy, CEO, Bord Bia on day one of the trade mission to the United States.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Our beef is rated as among the best in the world in terms of quality. This decision by the US Government is a real boost to our beef farmers here in Louth.

“The Quality Assurance and animal movement systems we have in Ireland are among the finest in the world. This enables to collect a vast amount of information in our farm audits. This is key to backing up our claims and demonstrating the quality of our product.

“The claims we make to US customers are independently verifiable at farm and animal level and the Irish beef exporters who wish to use these marketing claims must comply with the requirements of the USDA Process Verified Program and be independently audited.

“I want to thank Minister Creed, his staff and Bord Bia for their hard work in making this decision possible.

Following the meeting with the US Department of Agriculture, Minister Creed said “I am extremely pleased that we have received the green light to proceed with a measure which has the potential to add significant value to our beef offering to the US.

“Irish beef processors will now have the opportunity to market their produce as ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ subject to adherence to the verification process.

“Such a marketing tool will allow our beef exporters pursue the Premium US beef market and will boost Irish beef exports to the US which will be crucial in terms of Brexit mitigation.”