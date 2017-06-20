Gardai issue renewed fatal hit and run appeal

In the early hours of Sunday the 26th of June 2011, 20 year old Fintan Treanor was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney.

At Lemgare, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan he was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured. The Lemgare Road is a quiet country road, little used by traffic.

This is the 6th anniversary of Fintan’s death. Gardai in Monaghan have made appeals over the last 6 years for information about this fatal hit and run accident.

These appeals have centred on an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 model missing the front lower air-vent grille.

Six years have passed and the driver of the car involved has not been located. Perhaps now after six years some person knows a person who disposed of an Audi A4 around that time. In six years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps someone that felt unable to come forward before is now in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the driver.

CrimeStoppers have issued an appeal in which a reward may be offered for information identifying the driver. Please find attached poster.

Anyone with any information please contact Monaghan Garda station; 04777200 and from Northern Ireland 003534777200.